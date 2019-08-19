Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 91F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing during the afternoon. High around 90F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.