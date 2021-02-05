Labor Day of 2020 brought yet another opening of a new business during the pandemic. On Sept. 7, Tacos Town was opened in Fort Payne. The mobile food trailer is located at 150 Fifth Street N.E. in the downtown district, directly across the street from the Alabama Walking Trail Park.
The location was chosen naturally for its ideal traffic flow, also because the proprietor of Tacos Town knew the owner of the property at the location and asked to rent a spot in the parking area.
Monica Segura and Arnold Lopez are the owner and operator of the business, the two are engaged to be married. Lopez is not new to the food industry and always wanted his own restaurant. “We knew it was best to start off simple and see how it goes,” said Segura. “Maybe eventually it will grow and we will move into a brick and mortar, but for now this is sufficient.”
Segura said one of the things that makes their food stand out is that they try to keep it as authentic to the style of Mexican food as possible. Items such as corn-in-a-cup and Mexican bottled beverages are true to their heritage. Street Tacos are a big hit since they are smaller sized taco that is easier to eat on the go.
They also offer a dessert menu on the weekend featuring items such as Arroz Con Leche (rice pudding), and Mexican Bunuelos (fried dough fritter) sprinkled with chocolate or sugar and cinnamon.
Other features of the business include onsite services to industries by temporarily relocating to their parking lot to service their customers and/or workers. Onsite customers to the Fifth Street location are able to call ahead and order their food and when weather is inclement or a customer is unable to approach the food trailer arrangements can be made for curbside service. The current location does provide out-of-doors seating.
Both Segura and Lopez want the thank their customers for their support and want the public to know they locally source their food service as much as possible. They look forward to joining in festival fun where food services are offered as part of the festivities.
Saturday, Feb. 6, Tacos Town will be located at the DeKalb County VFW Fairgrounds (151 18th Street N.E. Fort Payne) for the Heart of Dixie Poultry Show at 9:00 a.m.
Hours of operation are currently Wednesday – Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Phone 256-516-0367. Follow Tacos Town on Facebook.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
