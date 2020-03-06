New reason to visit downtown Fort Payne

Downtown Fort Payne has a new restaurant, F.C. Weiss Pub and Eatery, which opened December 2019.
The name is in honor of Fernand C. Weiss, whom Lake Weiss is named after. Weiss was a former chief engineer of Alabama Power. Centre, where Weiss Lake is located, hosts the first F.C. Weiss Pub and Eatery.
The decor at the Centre location is memorabilia related to life in Centre and the Fort Payne location follows suit by showcasing memorabilia from DeKalb County. The tables are hand-made shadow boxes and exhibit local celebrities and sports and first responder heroes.
“The [Fort Payne] Chamber of Commerce has been very helpful with our displays for our shadow boxes and anyone who would like to donate to our shadow boxes is welcome to come by and offer memorabilia,” said Sean Edwards.
The location was chosen, in part, due to the ample parking located in the rear of the business and covered breezeway allowing customers easy access. The restaurant currently seats 65 and houses a nostalgic long L-shaped bar.
“This type of establishment is near and dear to my heart because growing up we had a similar place near our home that my family frequented,”said Sean Edwards. “My baseball coach owned it and my buddies and myself would hand out there and play darts and listen to music.”
Patrons may select from a wide variety of pub fare including sandwiches, such as French dip, Reuben, Cuban, pulled pork, wraps and pressed sandwiches. The menu also includes soups, such as lobster bisque, tomato basil, loaded bake potato and cheesy chicken enchilada.
F.C. Weiss offers 24 different types of beer on draft and a selection of wines to choose from. There is no 2 a.m. “last call” at this establishment, they are a family oriented restaurant. They do host specials such as “Wind-Down Wednesday” and Happy Hours.
They also showcase local musicians several nights per week. For more information on specials or entertainment go to Facebook or call 256-364-2508.
F.C. Weiss is located at 212 Gault Ave. N. and is open from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday - Thursday/ Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
