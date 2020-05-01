Fitness instructor, nurse says ‘stay active’

Tammy Henderson has been a fitness instructor at Wills Valley Recreation Center for 20 years. Every Monday and Tuesday at 4:30 in the afternoon she could be found teaching spin class.
It all started when she walked past the room where spin class was taking place and she wondered if she could keep up. “I did okay my first time, but I could not keep up with the instructor,” said Henderson. “I decided to challenge myself and take the class until I could keep up.” She immediately found herself enjoying the class and within a year she was teaching it.
Henderson said, “I think when most people first see what we do they say, ‘Oh no,’ I could never do that.’” The fact of the matter is the class has a wide range of people including those in their fifties, sixties, and seventies.
As the instructor Henderson makes sure everyone knows to go at their own pace and she shows them how to modify the exercise to suit each individuals needs. People with back, hip, and knee problems all take her class. She shows them the proper ways to help prevent stress in these areas. “All of the pedal strokes and handle bar positions makes a big difference in spin class,” said Henderson.
In addition to all of the technical aspects of teaching her students how to spin properly she likes to play music that is inspirational to the task at hand. “I play songs like the Jennifer Lopez song, “Live It Up.” I think everyone should live each day like it is their last,” said Henderson.
People join spin class for various reasons. It is a great cardio workout and helps those desiring to shed the pounds to do so. For those who do not need to lose any weight they find it gives them stamina and core strength. The workout also helps to relieve stress.
Even those who teach fitness classes have struggles at times with their health. Henderson knows what it is like to go through a rough patch with health problems. She had to go through back surgery and face 12 weeks of downtime. She said what is most important is to get back to an active lifestyle as soon as possible after dealing with a health issue.
Henderson reports she sees many people in her line of work as a nurse who are facing severe health issues mostly because they do not lead an active life style. Her advice is to get and stay active.
The Wills Valley Recreation Center is currently closed due to state mandated orders and for the safety of its members during the COVID - 19 pandemic.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
