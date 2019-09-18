Using her talent to inspire others

Tena Cryer is originally from Texarkana, Texas, but she is known for many things around DeKalb County. Her mother-in-law was Dessie Newberry-Brown, who owned a well known restaurant in Mentone for many years. Cryer and her husband, Mike, quit their jobs and came to Mentone and worked at the restaurant.
Cryer’s original job was as a drummer and singer. She worked in 29 different states across the country with her husband as they sang and played music at different venues.
“It all started before I met my husband, Mike. I saw Karen Carpenter, on television, playing the drums,” Cryer said. “I was amazed and wanted to do the same. It was not common back then for a girl to play the drums, but once I got my first set and took lessons I was hooked.”
Cryer’s mother was instrumental in encouraging her to follow through and when someone told her that her daughter was good enough to join a band, that is all her mother had to hear to advance her daughter one more move. Cryer purchased a replica set of drums just like Karen Carpenter’s and her parents chaperoned her wherever she had a gig.
“I played at V.F.W. dances, Moose Lodges, reunions, and other venues,” she said. “My parents sat in the audience with the wives of the band members. The members of the band were all men in their 30s and I was only 16 years of age when I started.”
Cryer’s husband, Mike, played keyboard. Not long after they began dating they wed. A couple who traveled the country playing and singing heard them and said they should tour the supper clubs across the country and so they did.
“We worked 50 weeks out of the year, six nights a week,” Cryer said.
“Our agent we hired was good and kept us booked up.”
In the recent past, Cryer has sang at MidTown Café, Ole` Timers and other local eateries. These days, Cryer can be heard singing with the “Silvertones,” a gospel group of local singers who sing at local nursing and assisted living homes throughout the area. She also sings in her church choir. Every Friday night there is a dance at the Blake Community Center on Sand Mountain and she sings a song or two with a local band. She never took formal voice lessons, her talent is God-given and she sings by ear. She sings a little country, pop and gospel.
Cryer’s husband suddenly died at age 53 from Leukemia.
“It was such a shock, he died within days of his diagnosis,” she said. “I can see how easy it would be to give up on life, but life goes on and you have to make a different life for yourself. You have to become your own person. He was a wonderful husband and I miss him every day.”
Tena’s Motto: “Keep on keepin’ on.”
— Marla Ballard’s Who’s Who appears in the Times-Journal weekday editions.
