Staying active at home is necessary

When Teresa Davidson isn’t teaching school, she is a fitness instructor at Wills Valley Recreation Center in Fort Payne. Fitness is not a new concept to her. She has found exercise to be of key importance all of her life.
While in high school, Davidson ran track.
“It is easier to get involved with sports when you are a young person,” said Davidson. “The longer I am out of high school, the more I see the importance of keeping up a certain level of activity. It is not just about having fun, it is the key to staying mobile and healthy as we age.”
Davidson is in her 40s and monitors her level of activity by wearing a step monitor.
“I try to get anywhere from 10,000 to 20,000 steps per day,” said Davidson. She said her minimum goal is 10,000, but feels best when accomplishes 20,000. She said even now during the pandemic, she focuses on staying active, even though she is at home.
In accordance with the Alabama Public Health Department, Wills Valley Recreation Center is closed during this time to keep from spreading COVID-19.
Davidson said, “We all need to keep moving as much as we can, even though we are home.”
She said just trying to keep everything sanitized on a daily basis has her up and moving.
When the fitness center reopens, Davidson will return to teaching her one-hour group fitness classes and spin classes.
“When I teach group fitness class, we start the class standing and then go to the mat,” said Davidson. “I focus on all the major muscle groups, but especially on gaining core-strength. We use hand weights, a bar and a fitness ball at different times.”
She said she invites all to come try out the class when the recreation center reopens, and she can adjust an exercise to meet the needs of individual members when necessary.
When Davidson isn’t teaching a group fitness class, she can be found teaching spin class on a stationary bike. She alternates the types of classes she teaches in order to get in her cardio workout and workout more muscle groups.
Currently, she has shifted her role as school teacher to “distance teaching”, helping students finish out this year's session of school.
Teresa’s Motto: “Keeping to a schedule even during this time of stay-home orders can be beneficial both physically and mentally. Stay home, stay fit, stay safe.”
Persons interested in Wills Valley Recreation Center can stay informed on Facebook. Follow Who’s Who each Thursday as we focus on more fitness instructors and the various classes they teach at Wills Valley Recreation Center.
— Marla Ballard’s Who's Who appears in the Times-Journal Thursday editions.
