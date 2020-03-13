Introduction to the Fort Payne City School Resource Officers series

Patrick Jenkins serves as the supervisor for the Fort Payne School Resource Officers. Jenkins is the SRO at the Fort Payne High School. He graduated from the Police Academy in 2002 and has worked as a Patrol Officer and SRO at the Fort Payne Middle School prior to his current assignment.
Jenkins entered law enforcement because he likes getting involved with the community.
“I want to make a difference,” said Jenkins. “In my line of work I see all types of people in different circumstances and I know if I try I might be able to help change their lives for the better.”
Married and raising two children, Jenkins and his wife, who is a Registered Nurse, know the importance of impressing on young minds the value of being good citizens and respecting oneself enough to avoid endangering themselves or others.
“The biggest problems I’m seeing among our youth in this area these days is children who are vaping and conversing with Internet predators,” said Jenkins. “Parents need to educate themselves about both of these things. They need to watch for signs of their children’s behavior changing and investigate in whatever manner necessary to find out what is going on in their child‘s life.”
One suggestion Jenkins made is to look for apps on their children’s phones that are not familiar and investigate them.
Jenkins said all Fort Payne fifth graders take the class “Too Good for Drugs.” This class is given at this crucial age when their decision making process is developing. The goal is to educate young ones about making good decisions and help them reason out the consequences of bad decisions versus good ones.
While Jenkins is not a school counselor, children do approach him for advice and he is all to happy to assist them in anyway he can.
“I will often take them to a counselor and stay with them, in a supportive role, while they discuss whatever is bothering them,” said Jenkins. “The kids here at the high school know they can come to me and talk to me, that I will listen.”
Working at the high school places Jenkins front and center with the age of children who often drink and drive.
“We have what is called ‘Red Ribbon Week,’ the week before Prom to remind teens of the consequences of drinking,” said Jenkins. “That car we put out in front of the high school is an actual car that was involved in a drinking and driving accident. It’s a visual reminder of the real possibility of what can happen.”
Jenkins wants parents to know he is there to protect their children and that whenever he has to take a day off from work he finds a substitute officer to fill-in. The SROs that are assigned at each city school are full-fledged law enforcement police officers.
Follow this series for the next few weeks as each SRO at the various city schools is introduced.
– This column, written by Marla Ballard, will appear as a series in the Times-Journal weekend editions to feature Fort Payne City Schools Resource Officers.
