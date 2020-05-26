Finding solutions for a bird problem

The little redheaded cartoon character Woody Woodpecker was created in the late '50s and is still adored to this day. However, when “Woody” is beating his head against a homeowners house or wood fence it is not so adorable.
The International Association of Certified Home Inspectors stated that while little is documented nationwide, some states have reported through surveys that hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage is done annually to homes by woodpeckers.
It should be noted that according to the US Fish and Wildlife Service, all woodpeckers are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. The federal government can impose fines and even prison time for breaking this law. This doesn’t mean measures cannot be taken to deter them from using a home for target practice.
There are three basic reasons woodpeckers peck on wood. In search of food, to attract a mate, or to build a nest. The first reason should actually alert the homeowner to the fact that there may be some insect infestation that should be addressed.
Hanging aluminum windmills, foil strips, disposable tin pie pans or similar shiny, reflective materials may scare the woodpecker away. Woodpeckers are also easily frightened by noises, so hanging some wind chimes might prevent the woodpecker from returning.
While some people have the view that birds are attracted to white, seeing as how white cars always seem to be the one that is “bombed,” that idea is a disguise. Birds see white as a warning and tend to stay away. Chances are adding white paint to the affected areas would serve as a deterrent.
Some homeowners have found placing fake predatory animals such as owls and hawks to be helpful.
Another option is to purchase BeakGuard. This product is an elastomeric acrylic finish that applies to surfaces like standard latex paint, including wood, fiber-cement, stucco, aluminum or vinyl. This compound immediately communicates a warning signal to woodpeckers, prompting them to find a more desirable location. One gallon covers approximately 180 sq. ft. and costs in the neighborhood of $150. Paint colors are limited to only a few.
A very persistent bird may require a homeowner going hi-tech. Check the market for woodpecker predator sound machines that become operable based on motion detectors.
Go online to pests.org to find woodpecker deterrents.
— Marla Ballard’s Master of Disguise appears in the Times-Journal Wednesday editions.
