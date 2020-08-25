Teacher wants to make public aware of dyslexia

Keri Garrett is a school teacher at Williams Avenue School in Fort Payne. She has been a teacher for 15 years. Her job title is Reading Interventionist, Garrett helps children with various reading struggles.
Dyslexia is a learning disorder that involves difficulty doing what is referred to as decoding, which means difficulty reading due to problems identifying speech sounds and learning how they relate to letters and words. Dyslexia is not a lack of intelligence and it is not a result of vision or hearing problems.
Garrett said what most people, who are unfamiliar with the disorder, don’t realize is that people with dyslexia are generally highly creative. “Many famous people have struggled with dyslexia,” said Garrett. “Albert Einstein, Tom Cruise, Walt Disney, Whoopi Goldberg, Tim Tebow, John F. Kennedy and George Washington are just some of the long list of famous people who have to manage their dyslexia.”
She said the sad part is that all too commonly people with dyslexia are criticized and made to feel deficient which can commonly lead them into a lifestyle that has bad consequences such as incarceration. “It can sometimes take a long time to diagnose an individual with dyslexia,” said Garrett. “This is because they learn how to hide it by memorizing words.”
The disorder is near and dear to Garrett’s heart, not just because of her role as teacher. The learning disorder hit close to home with Garrett. Her mother and daughter both have had to learn to handle the disorder. Dyslexia is regarded as a neurobiological condition that is genetic in origin. This means that individuals can inherit the condition.
While the condition cannot be prevented or cured, it can be managed. Early intervention is key. October is Dyslexia Awareness Month and is designed to encourage everyone to learn to identify the different types of dyslexia and the signs of the disorder. Those supporting the awareness of dyslexia wear red on October 15 to support the cause. Supporters are also asked to take a moment and change their social media profile to a reminder about dyslexia.
Garrett is passionate about her role as teacher and the part she plays in helping children learn to read despite the disorder. She encourages everyone to take the time to educate themselves about this disorder that effects over 11 million people earth wide. Dyslexia represents 80 to 90% of all those with learning disabilities. It is the most common of all neuro-cognitive disorders.
Keri Garrett is a Certified Academic Language Therapist and a member of IDA Alabama - International Dyslexia Association.
Keri’s Motto: “Make a difference to help others be the best possible version of themselves.”
