During this time of pandemic it is truly amazing how many new businesses are opening up in DeKalb County. One of those businesses is The Hideout Coffee Shop.
The owners are husband and wife team Jeff and Yessie (pronounced Jessie). They opened the eatery on July 18. Clure has been a resident of Hammondville since 1993, originally from Trenton, Georgia.
The coffee shop offers the usual coffee selections such as iced coffees, cappuccinos, and lattes, along with six flavored teas which include peach, mango, raspberry, ginger and lemon soufflé.
Food selections include Philly cheese steak sandwiches, ham and cheese paninis, salads, tacos and soups. “We have a 12 foot food display case with four shelves that hold 32 bread pans where we offer a daily selection of fresh sweet breads,” said Jeff. “We will be adding more items to our menu in the months to come.” The selections are a nice variety of Spanglish items.
Additionally, the shop has a selection of 14 different types of homemade ice creams and 28 homemade different flavors of popsicles. “The popsicles have chunks of real fruit in them,” said Jeff. They also sell flavored fruit water such as coconut, strawberry, and mixed fruit.
The coffee shop is located at 2204 Gault Ave. N. in Fort Payne and is easy to spot with the colorful picnic tables out front. The establishment was previously a barbecue restaurant. “We did some extensive remodeling of the building,” said Jeff.
Currently under pandemic guidelines they seat only 26 people indoors and 16 out of doors for customers who wish to eat on the property. Takeout orders may be called in and picked up.
What prompted the Clures to open their restaurant was the fact that they had to travel out of town to find their favorite breads and other homemade ice cream treats and decided to bring them all together to Fort Payne for all to enjoy. “We appreciate all of the support the community has shown us,” said Jeff.
Hours of operation are Monday - Saturday 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Phone 256-364-2181 Follow The Hideout Coffee Shop on Facebook.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
