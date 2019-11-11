Retailers commonly post sales all through the year, consumers often take the bait only to discover a few weeks later an even better sale. A sale wears a disguise when a consumer doesn’t know the prime times of year to make a purchase.
The best time to buy most major appliances is just before the new models come out in November. Shop from Labor Day weekend through October when last year’s models are discounted to make room for the newer ones. Unlike other big-ticket appliances, new refrigerators are released in May, so when the need for retail turnover meets Memorial Day, the sales can produce epic markdowns.
Department store “white sales” were launched in 1878, are still a favorite marketing tactic and make January the leading month to binge on high-quality bedding and towels.
New vacuums debut in June, so last year’s models go on sale in April and May.
The peak days for mattress sales can be found on Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day and Black Friday.
The prime months to procure a new sofa, loveseat, or dining room table are July and January. July commonly wins since bringing furniture home in winter weather conditions can be difficult.
For great deals on barbeques, lawnmowers, and air conditioners check out the stores during the cooler seasons.
There are eight times in the year when purchasing a television is ideal.
1. The first and last week of January. After Jan. 1, manufacturers and retailers cut consumer electronics prices to move remaining inventory.
2. New models start appearing in late March so it’s a good time to catch the savings on last years models.
3. Smaller televisions are a good find during back-to-school shopping season around August. The smaller sizes are perfect for dorms and college apartments.
4. Black Friday was rated the best time to purchase a TV by Consumer Reports since they are generally offered as low as 60 percent off even the high-end models.
5. Right after Black Friday in November in preparation for Super Bowl Sunday.
6. On December 26, many stores open early and it’s definitely first-come, first-served for opportunistic TV shoppers.
7. Amazon Prime Day is July 16, at 3 p.m. (mark your electronic calendar) this is an annual electronic lover’s dream day.
8. Do not forget Cyber Monday which will land on Dec. 2, this year and November 30, next year.
