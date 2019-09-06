Thanks to the support of the community, many businesses across DeKalb County are succeeding and growing. In 2018 and 2019, this column featured over 100 local businesses, and today it takes a look at some of them to see where they are today and what’s new.
The May 25 edition of this year featured “Untamed Gallery,” a new business in Fort Payne, that offers photography of wild animals. Recently, the owner decided to include unframed prints of her work. Located downtown at 103 Gault Ave. N, the business is currently only open Thursday - Saturday and for special downtown events.
The Dupree’s were showcased in the April 6, 2019 article. Their personalized signs and customized knife business has expanded, and they are now making farmhouse tables. Customers may choose the stain used to match their home décor. Brandy also reported they are adding other wood working creations to their inventory. To find out more, contact the Dupree’s at 256-599-8303.
John and Kandis Gregory are remodeling their store, located on Alabama Hwy 117 in Valley Head at the base of Lookout Mountain. Nena’s Produce & General Store is currently building a new front porch, which will draw more attention to the building. This large addition will also provide square footage to display more retail items. The phone number for Nena’s Produce & General Store is 256-674-1090. The article appeared in the March 30 edition this year.
Starla Haney, owner of Sassy Ruffles, has added several new brands to her clothing store, including Millie Jay children’s apparel and Myra Bag purses. The store also offers T-shirt heat-transfer monogramming and vinyl monogramming. Sassy Ruffles is located at 795 McCurdy Ave. S. in Rainsville. The phone number for Sassy Ruffles is 256-640-3423. The article appeared in the November 17, 2018 edition.
Suite K Salon + Spa recently added the service of massage therapy to their spa selections. They continue to offer hair, nail, and facial services as before. The business is located at 2201 Gault Ave. N. Contact Katie Owen at 843-557-7057. The column appeared in the June 9, 2018 edition.
Tip Top Bake Shop located at 6081 Alabama Hwy 117 is stocking up on new gifts for the fall season. They also welcome special orders as the holidays approach. Call 205-410-8965. The story appeared in the April 27 edition this year.
The April 13 edition of this year featured “Three Sisters Consignment and Retail.” They have moved, the new location is next to the Price Less IGA grocery store at 2000 Gault Ave N. Parker said she has lots of new items. Call 256-630-1628.
Since reporting on Sumo Teryaki Grill in the November 10, 2018 edition, the business has changed hands. The new owner is Kevin Yang, he wants the public to know that he offers the same prices and food as before. Located at 1106 Gault Ave. S. Call 256-364-2211.
Pier 35 Antiques and More on highway 35 has expanded their hours to include Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Store hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call, 256-996-8823.
Many of the business owners who were previously featured said they have plans for future changes, but were not yet ready for the unveiling. Future articles of Spotlight on Business will reveal these new changes.
If you are a local business owner, and would like to be featured in a Spotlight on Business column, text or call Marla Ballard at 256-657-8318. Previous articles may be purchased at The Times-Journal, 256-845-2550.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears each Saturday.
