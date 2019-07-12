Business celebrates 20 years

Body Vision Fitness & Aquatic Center in Rainsville will have been helping people attain and retain physical fitness for 20 years in August 2019. The business is owned by Davy and Pam Willingham.
Over the years, the gym has expanded its square footage and is now in the neighborhood of 30,000 square feet. Recent remodeling has kept the building modernized.
The gym offers something for everyone. In addition to the co-ed facility, they provide “Lady Vision” a women’s-only workout area. Other amenities include a play area for children ages 2 to 12. Children over 12, when accompanied by a parent, may use the workout areas.
The facility offers 26 group fitness classes. Classes are designed to meet the needs of both young people and senior citizens.
Water aerobic classes, in the large indoor heated pool, are given at different levels of intensity along with classes that are generally only found in larger cities such as paddle board yoga.
Paddle board yoga strengthens the stabilization muscles that are not normally used in regular exercise classes. All fitness levels are invited to attend.
The spin class is not typical for the region. The lights are turned off and a night club style-lighting and music is turned on. The special effects are designed to inspire members to reach their personal best.
Member amenities also include access to tanning beds, steam rooms, selectorized equipment, 60 pieces of cardio equipment, free weights, treadmills, kickboxing, step aerobic classes, Insanity live class, health and nutrition smoothie bar and fitness wear.
“The gym provides top-of-the-line brands of equipment,” Willingham said. “We like to provide the best for our members. We also offer special monthly and yearly rates to corporations, students, and senior citizens.” Those wanting to try out the gym before joining can experience a free week if they have never been a member before.
Four personal trainers are available to guide novices through their workouts. Two of the employees have been with the fitness center for nearly the entire 20 years.
Anniversary membership specials will be offered. The Times-Journal will be advertising the anniversary event in the weeks to come. Body Vision Fitness & Aquatic Center can also be found on Facebook and Instagram.
Body Vision Fitness & Aquatic Center is located at 124 McCurdy Avenue South in Rainsville. Body Vision Fitness & Aquatic Center is open seven days a week. For more information, call 256-638-4348 (4FIT). Ask about booking a pool party with membership required.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears each Saturday.
