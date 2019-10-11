Metal handiwork on display through town

Metal Market, Inc. is owned and operated by Roland Anderson. The business has served the Fort Payne area for nearly 20 years.
Metal Market offers customized iron and metal fabrication for a variety of ornamental features found both commercially and residentially.
Fencing, gates, standard and spiral staircases, steps, handrails, fire place screens, cut-outs for storm and screen doors, and wall decor are all part of the offerings.
The company does plasma cutting. This process cuts through electrically conductive materials by means of an accelerated jet of hot plasma. Typical materials cut with a plasma torch include steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass and copper.
“A lot of people like a metal cutout of a deer to put on their iron gate,” Anderson said. “We try to make whatever the customer requests.”
Much of Roland’s handiwork, along with that of his four employees, can be seen around the county. The Alabama Walking Park displaying the country music group Alabama’s logo and the DeKalb County VFW Fairground’s arch are two examples.
Metal Market, Inc. is officially licensed to produce products bearing the University of Alabama logo.
“There are many well-known people in town who we have made customized fences and more for,” Anderson said. “The gate at the top of Beason Gap is a good sample of our work.”
Anderson discovered he had a knack for welding when he took the class in high school. Anderson graduated from Sylvania High School and afterward attended the DeKalb County Vocational Technical School, located in Rainsville, to complete his training in welding. After completing his education, Anderson took employment at what is now known as BlueScope Steel.
Anderson can be seen all around the county in his highly-recognizable detailed truck advertising the Metal Market.
The shop is located at 1402 Wallace Avenue Fort Payne. For a free consultation and quote call 256-845-2771 or go to www.metalstuff.com or Facebook for more information.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears each Saturday.
