Unique, long-term and nightly rental properties

Bryan and Claire Northcutt own Northcutt Properties, which offers long-term and nightly rentals. Their properties are unique to the area.
One thing that makes the properties unique is the fact that they are located in the heart of Fort Payne. The offerings include a bridal suite, studio apartments, single occupant and family dwellings. A cottage will be available in the near future.
“We see vacationers, travelers and corporate business people from both near and far,” Claire said. “We’ve had visitors from Germany, China, England, India and all across the United States.”
Bryan said, “I think visitors really enjoy staying within walking distance to local eateries and shops in the downtown area.”
Some visitors need lodging for only a few months and realize it is financially prudent to choose this type of accommodation for an extended stay.
“Some of our renters have just sold a home and have not yet found their new home,” Bryan said. “We have a great variety to choose from, whether they need a family-sized dwelling or lodging for an individual.”
Claire works diligently to create an elegant ambiance by adding her own special touches. The Northcutts and their five children all pitched in to lay 18,000 pennies as the flooring in a couple of the bathrooms. Additionally, they showcase the artwork of local artists on their properties.
They offer rentals that date back to the 1890s and 1930s and everything possible was done to keep the period pieces of the home intact. When a piece of the home had to be removed, they found a way to incorporate it back into the home. For example, some exterior doors were not up-to-code and they refashioned them into useful décor.
“I have a heart for travelers,” Claire said. “My family moved a lot when I was growing up due to my father’s employment.”
Bryan said, “We conduct our business with 1 Thessalonian 4:11,12 in mind.”
To see all listings go to Airbnb marketinghttps://www.airbnb.com/users/103058495/listings. For long-term rentals, contact 334-319-7768 or 334-524-4977 or email clairenorthcutt@gmail.com. They can also found on Facebook.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.