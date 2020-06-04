Companies are starting to realize that having their employees work from home has its benefits. No monthly rent or maintenance on a building to house employees and no light or water bill either.
The cost the environment has been paying for decades is becoming very clear, as is the air, due to lack of emissions from the cars that were being driven back and forth to the ritualistic nine to fiver.
The “new normal” is becoming for many a job at home. For those who haven’t gotten it under control here are some helpful hints for working from home (WFH).
First, create a workspace that is conducive for WFH. The right furniture should include a proper desk and an ergonomic work chair, not trying to prop up on the sofa with a laptop.
Secondly, keep your work space strictly for work. Don’t commandeer the dining room table as your desk only to need to reestablish it as the dining room table on weekends. Organize the work area by keeping it tidy where everything has a designated place for quick easy access when needed.
Chose a location in the home that can be cut off from the other rooms when the home is a shared space with roommates, family, pets, and so forth. Quiet is needed for video conference calls to keep things on a professional level and choose a backdrop for conference calls that says you are totally a pro.
Plan out the days projects before starting up for the day. Prioritize projects and schedule each time slot so as not to get pulled into a less productive project and lose focus. Schedule in breaks for stretching and walking around and refreshing yourself.
Try the Pomodoro Technique, this technique has six steps. It starts by deciding on the task to be done and devoting intervals of time to a task before taking a break. The Pomodoro Technique is a time management system that encourages people to work with the time they have rather than against it. The idea behind the technique is that the timer instills a sense of urgency. The six steps can be found online.
As important as it is to make sure you get your work done it is equally important to make sure that the job does not creep into your personal life. Establish rules and boundaries to protect your personal life from work for a well balanced at home job.
— Marla Ballard’s Master of Disguise appears in the Times-Journal Wednesday editions.
