Ruthie Stiefel is the owner of Creative Words & Signs by RUTHIE. Stiefel started working as a painter in 1976, at a time when women sign painters were unheard of. Her creativity and determination is what has kept her in the business for more than four decades.
Stiefel said she ran into a lot of raised eyebrows when she first started sign painting because most sign painters were men.
“It took awhile for people to come around to the idea that a woman could do this type of work,” said Stiefel.
Initially, she went door-to-door handing out business cards to advertise her business, but said word of mouth proved to be the strongest avenue of advertisement.
“My father-in-law would go out for morning coffee and talk about me to his fellow coffee drinkers, that really helped get my business off the ground.”
Over the years, she has painted concession sign stands for Collinsville Trade Day Flea Market, the sides of buildings, mailboxes, store-front windows, chicken-farm signage, pictorial murals, nativity scene characters, and more. Her colorful, large-scale abilities make her work stand out.
Her capabilities go beyond just painting letters, her artistic ability allows her to broaden out in the offerings of her business.
“Over the years I’ve painted murals inside churches,” said Stiefel. “I like it when I’m able to do something unique like a 3-D mural.” Her 3-D church murals allow an object being painted in the picture to protrude out of the painting. For example, if she is painting a picture of a boat she will use wood to extend the boat outside the wall or canvas giving the picture depth and dimension.
Many people who desire a painted sign for their business often choose what is referred to as 2-dimensional artwork, where the lettering or numbers are designed in such a way that the illusion of depth is given to them.
Stiefel knows a business must evolve with the times to stay afloat.
“When vinyl lettering became popular I knew I had to keep up with what was currently in style,” said Stiefel. “I purchased the necessary equipment to meet public demand.”
Go to the group Creative Words & Signs by RUTHIE on Facebook or call 256-601-1991.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
