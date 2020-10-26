For three years Magnolia Rose & Company, a unique home décor store, was located in Mentone at the corner of Highway 117 and Co. Rd. 89. Like many businesses, the pandemic brought about big changes and the business closed for a time. The store has reopened at a new location.
Magnolia Rose & Company is now located in Valley Head at 8632 Co. Rd. 137, next door to the Valley Head City Hall. The owner, Magnolia Rose said, “I love this new location, the new building is bright with natural light and the square footage is about the same.” The store reopened the first of September and the owner said she has found the reception from locals to be welcoming.
Customers are greeted by the aroma of evergreen scented candles of Balsam and Pine tree and music of yesteryear playing softly while they shop. Items sold in the store reflect unique finds collected by Magnolia Rose’s two pickers. “I have a married couple who are retired and they shop all over the place looking for unusual items to sell here at the store,” said Rose. “They donate all their earnings to people in need, they are a wonderful couple.”
One of the more unique items the store offers is shorthand art. The artwork comes in poster size as well as 3 x 5 card size. The words selected are inspirational such as the word miracle. Both sizes can be framed for display. “I find many college students like these,” said Rose.
Among the items offered at the store are art pieces that Rose herself has produced such as handmade organic lavender sachets and lavender spray. Hand made cards and seasonal artwork. “The mini canvases I paint with pumpkins and a bird are a big hit,” said Rose.
During this time of pandemic, Rose takes every precaution possible to keep herself and her customers safe. “Whenever customers approach me I mask up,” said Rose. “I also keep the store aired out as much as possible with good ventilation through open doors.”
An article appeared in the April 2019 edition of The Times-Journal under the column Who’s Who about the life story of Magnolia Rose. She has reinvented herself before, and while relocating a business may be difficult, it is not a task she isn’t up for.
Magnolia Rose & Company may be found on Facebook and Instagram. Business hours are currently Tuesday and Wednesday 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Thursday - Saturday 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Check social media for extended holiday hours and current photos of merchandise. Phone 256-674-1121.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.