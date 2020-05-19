Owning a home is one of the hallmarks of the American dream, but most people don’t really own the house they live in. Less than 40 percent of homes were mortgage-free in 2017, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Housing Survey.
Paying off a home mortgage is one of the big moments in life. Many homeowners have what is referred to as a “Mortgage Burning” party, where the ritualistic incineration of the promissory note is accompanied by a gathering and celebration.
All homeowners should be aware that there are ways to pay off a home mortgage early. The idea that paying off a mortgage with a lump sum is easy, is a disguise. It is not as simple as just writing a check to wrap things up, there is “red tape” to cut through.
First, to pay off a mortgage early, U.S. News and World Report says, “Add a little more to your monthly payment, make extra payments whenever possible or make at least one extra payment per year to pay off the home loan early.”
A 30-year mortgage is standard, but paying down the mortgage can save on making interest payments over time and chips away at the principal. Some lender’s actually charge a prepayment penalty, so check the small print for this possibility.
Early in a mortgage, most of the payment goes toward the interest, to save on interest consider this example. A loan of $100,000 for 30 years at a fixed-rate mortgage at 4.5 percent, now add $100 to the usual $500 monthly payment. The mortgage can be paid off eight and a half years early and save more than $26,300 in interest. Another option is to make half of the monthly payment every two weeks, this results in one extra payment each year.
Homeowners should consider using a work bonus, tax refund or cash gift toward the mortgage because even a few hundred dollars now and then adds up over several years.
Secondly, paying off a mortgage in one big lump sum requires more than simply writing a check to the loan provider. A cashier’s check or wire transfer will be required. Calling the loan institution to get a “pay-off date” for a pay-off quote is also required. Most likely the place where the checks for monthly payments was sent is not the same address where the lump-sum payment will be sent. Homeowners should contact their mortgage company directly for details concerning the pay-off process.
— Marla Ballard’s Master of Disguise appears in the Times-Journal Wednesday editions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.