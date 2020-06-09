Ways to decorate with wagon wheels

For decades upon decades the old wooden wagon wheel has been disguised as décor in and around American homes. There are many ways to make this time-honored piece of history into a conversation piece. Pinterest is an excellent place to start for novel ideas on what to do with a wagon wheel whether it is a family heirloom or a yard sale find.
When trying to embellish a large area on the side of a home or over a very large fireplace mantle they make a unique wreath. It takes only a few flowers added on or some type of metal accent to make this unique piece standout.
Some homeowners have turned this perfectly shaped circle into a massive clock that only hosts the numbers 3, 6, 9, and 12 and the two clock hands.
It is very common to see wagon wheels used as chandeliers or as table tops covered in glass, however taking it a step further by utilizing both concepts into one is exceptionally interesting. Use the wheel as the base of a table. Position four legs that raise above the base to support a glass top on. Between the glass and the wheel base attach lanterns that glow from underneath the glass. Makes for a great coffee table.
Used as the back rest for a rustic styled wooden bench is a great project for the family woodworker. The piece could be used in or out of doors.
A picnic table with wagon wheels as its legs instead of the traditional way isn’t the easiest of projects, but the professional woodworker could pull this undertaking off.
The spokes of the wagon wheel are perfectly spaced allowing for the division of plants for an herb garden. Place the wagon flat on the ground or create a raised garden and use each divided section for rosemary, thyme and other seasoning plants.
Out of doors just placing them to mark a driveway or on the front porch amongst a patchwork of other yesteryear pieces makes a nice grouping.
For the homeowner who wants to make a bolder statement one, two, or three, wagon wheels could be placed among a stack of wood to create a window effect through the stacked wood. Stack the wood between two trees or between a barn wall and a tree in the usual way, but place a wagon wheel for an eye-catching conversation piece in the middle of the stacked wood.
— Marla Ballard’s Master of Disguise appears in the Times-Journal Wednesday editions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.