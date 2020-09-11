Social media websites are loaded with videos showing people who foster animals and prepare them adoption. Neglected and abused animals are often unable to show or receive affection, under weight, and in need of medical attention. These individuals, who foster pets, take the time to show these abandoned and forgotten animals what it is like to be part of a family again. The process can take sometimes up to a year to prepare these animals for a forever home.
Debby Wooten is one of these individuals who fosters pets and prepares them for adoption. Wooten does at times visit animal shelters to select an animal that is at risk of being put down, but more often than not the director of an animal shelter will select one or more animals for her to take home and prepare for transport to an animal rescue facility for adoption. Wooten calls her 12 acres where she cares for these animals “Sunshine Acres.”
Wooten established a Facebook page in 2017 called “Let’s Fix DeKalb County Pets.” This is a volunteer transport service coordinated to help DeKalb area residents get their pets spayed or neutered at an affordable cost. Wooten works with Dr. Deaton of Cedar Bluff to provide this service. Dr. Deaton provides a low cost Spay/Neuter service to anyone.
It is necessary for those wishing to use Let’s Fix DeKalb Pets for pet transportation to make an appointment directly with Dr. Deaton‘s office for the their pets surgery. An entire description of the process, rules, and cost of transportation are posted on the Facebook page Let‘s Fix DeKalb County Pets.
To make an appointment with Dr. Deaton’s office call 706-506-7572. Contact with the transportation part of Let’s Fix DeKalb Pets may be done through messenger on the Facebook page. Wooten’s Facebook page also encourages businesses or individuals to sponsor Spay/Neuter events.
Wooten got started fostering animals after doing volunteer work at a shelter. “I saw the need and knew how necessary it was for people to step up and foster,” said Wooten. Making kennels, feeding all the animals, and medical care all comes at a cost and not everyone can take on a project of this magnitude. Wooten houses a large number of animals due to the large space she owns. If all an individual can foster is one animal Wooten encourages people to do that.
PayPal may be used to make donations to support Wooten’s foster care project. She is currently offering a necklace for $15 that comes on an adjustable cord. To support Wooten’s foster care of animals use her email debbytwooten@gmail.com on PayPal.
Debby’s Motto: “You don’t have to be perfect, just willing. So be willing.”
— Marla Ballard’s Who's Who appears in the Times-Journal Wednesday and weekend editions.
