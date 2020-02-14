Fresh skin for a fresh look is essential

Rhonda Bean owns and operates Merle Norman Cosmetics and Spa at 104 Greenhill Blvd. NW in Fort Payne (next to Foodland Plus). The business was not previously at another location. Bean’s business was opened August 8, 2019 and is a certified Merle Norman Spa.
The feature of having a spa at a Merle Norman business is a relatively new concept and for a small town to have one is exceptional.
Merle Norman is a trusted name, as the company has been a part of the cosmetic industry for over 80 years. Merle Nethercutt Norman was ahead of her time. She broke free from the mold society expected from women. She made a difference in her life and is still to this day making a difference in other womens’ lives through skincare and business opportunities.
With the advent of Hollywood glamour stars, women became increasingly aware of their complexions. Mrs. Norman had a background in medicine and chemistry and initially used her kitchen as her laboratory to create what she called the “3 Steps to Beauty,” which became the cornerstone of her business.
Bean went to California for her training. She had been a customer of the company for 30 years and already knew the quality of the products she used.
The spa offers makeovers and teaches women that healthy skin is the base or foundation upon which makeup will look its best.
“Makeup is made to enhance,” said Bean. “It is the healthiness of the skin underneath the makeup that creates the glow and freshness women desire no matter their age. I have some customers who have been using Merle Norman for 60 years, because they recognize the benefits of this product.”
The spa offers makeovers that teach women how to prevent pores from clogging and the correct application of cosmetics. The session also includes identifying the perfectly matched foundation for the individual skin tone of each person. Bean’s business instructs women about the benefits of a skincare program and how it can slow down the signs of aging.
Wedding makeovers are offered. There is a consultation with the bride before the “big day” and then the makeup is applied on the day of the wedding. A gift is also part of the package. Bridal packages are $65. Prom makeovers are also obtainable and are generally $35.
Hours of operation are 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Tuesday - Friday and 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. Phone: 256-979-1310. Bean is seeking a certified esthetician to hire for her business.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
