Give them roots, then wings

Some people have what they refer to as a “calling” when it comes to a life course. This is how Brandi Green describes both her career in the medical field and her role as a mother. Green also credits her family for making her who she is today.
Green is a Certified Nursing Assistant and travels from patient to patient in the northern end of DeKalb County. “My responsibilities include bathing, exercising, changing their clothes and bedding, basically meeting the needs of the one being cared for,” said Green. “I love working with the elderly because I love to hear their life stories from another time period.”
Green said she loves to hear how her patients fell in love, raised a family and faced life’s challenges. She said many of her patients had relationships that lasted fifty plus years.
“The older generation can teach the younger generations a lot about how to handle life,” said Green. “It is such an honor to be able to come into their homes and be part of their amazing lives.”
Green is still continuing her education to further advance her career in the medical field.
When Green is not assisting the elderly, her life revolves around her family, which includes her husband and two children. Her children are into the typical pre-teen and teenager activities and Green spends her free time running them to their activities.
“Our family loves to go camping,” said Green. “We like things that we can do together as a family. We have taken five cruises together and seen the Bahamas, Jamaica, Grand Cayman, Aruba and Grand Turks. We have even swam with sea turtles.”
“Watching my children grow up I compare to a slow heartbreak,” said Green. While she knows first you give your children roots and then you give them wings, she says it is difficult to accept that one day they will have lives of their own and not be there every single day. Green said she finds great joy in watching her children grow and that she takes the role of being a mother as the greatest responsibility she has.
The line of work Green is in reminds her on a daily basis that everyone needs compassion and she says the she works diligently to teach her children just how important it is to treat others compassionately, even when they are different from ourselves.
Brandi’s Motto: “Always strive to be the hands and feet of Jesus.”
— Marla Ballard’s Who's Who appears in the Times-Journal Thursday editions.
