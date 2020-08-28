It takes faith to believe in a God that scientists, physicists, and intellectuals say cannot be proven; therefore, cannot be real.
It takes faith to believe in a man who lived a perfect sinless life 2000 years ago. People have denied that He ever existed. We have no pictures of Him except for some saying that they saw His face on a grill cheese sandwich or a pancake. I do not have the faith for that type of sighting.
It takes faith to believe in one Book: the Bible that holds the answers to life’s problems and gives us a clear purpose and design for our lives, when there are hundreds of thousands of other books from all over the world. Why this one? A book that many intellectuals claim is just a compilation of old myths from ancient civilizations.
Why is faith so important in the life of a believer? In Hebrews 11:6 we have this statement: “But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.”
So how do we obtain this faith? Romans 10:17, “Faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.”
Man’s logic, man’s philosophy, cannot provide an adequate answer. It takes the One who created us, who can see us from the inside out.
Perhaps a not so perfect illustration might be a baby. We know when a baby is hungry, he/she has a way to communicate that need to us. But the baby cannot feed itself, it needs help. We are the same with God. We sense in our lives a deep-seated need that we cannot supply. Yes, we try many things for which the list could be endless. But they do not work. They rather leave us with a hollow feeling.
Since God created us, He alone knows how to satisfy those needs. Some might say our greatest need is to survive. Jesus helps here: “For God so loved the World that He gave His only begotten Son that whoever believes (faith) in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life!”
Faith gives us victory, faith helps us find the answers we are looking for, faith helps us hold on even when we do not have the strength to continue, faith is the key that unlocks the door.
Wayne Hrenyk is the pastor at Hammondville Church of God 7th day.
