Paint color choices for home gym

If the pandemic has taught us anything it is to be prepared. One of those preparations that quickly became recognized is the need for a home gym. Even with a gym membership, having a space to get some exercise when the gym is closed can make a difference.
While going to the gym is great because of the encouragement of others, we have all learned that can come to a screeching halt. A gym offers multiple types of equipment and workouts, but having at least a semblance in our home of what the gym offers can prove to be invaluable.
Workouts vary from individual to individual. Some athletes prefer cardio workouts with their favorite rock and roll song while others favor stretching to the serene sounds of nature. Keeping the preferred type of workout in mind is important when selecting the space that will be utilized and the design and décor.
Exercising is not just a physical activity, it’s also a mental one. To put oneself in the right frame of mind the paint company Benjamin Moore actually advertises paint selections for workout spaces at home and recommends an array of colors dependent upon the use of the space.
For the home-gym that is focused on a cardio workout Benjamin Moore suggests Dragon’s Blood CW - 320, a fiery red - orange as a accent wall or wainscoting to bring energy to a room.
The paint labeled Peace and Happiness 1380 is a pale pinkish-purple hybrid and is touted to lull those seeking calm attentiveness into a state of bliss. The paint company suggests balancing the space with off-white and light natural materials like bamboo to create a serene setting for stretching and yoga.
Another suggested option for a calm setting is Harbor Haze 2136-60. A peaceful color should relax, but not put one to sleep.
When the desired exercise is dance, the walls should be decorated in a manner that does not distract, like busy wallpaper tends to do. Benjamin Moore suggests rich pink-peach colors like Nautilus Shell 064, which gives off a dream-like softness. For those who favor a more energetic dance style, hot accent colors can be added for energy inducing vibes.
Not everyone has the space for a dedicated home gym so than workout space has to be a shared space. Sometimes the shared space is with the home office, the guest room, or a playroom. The color choice should be one that unifies the various uses of the room. The suggestion for this space is a neutral color called Green Earth - 455.
Paint colors wear the disguise of creating a mood. Whether creating a home gym or decorating a room for any other purpose, do research about the color choice to enhance the mood of the room.
— Marla Ballard’s Master of Disguise normally appears in the Times-Journal Wednesday editions.
