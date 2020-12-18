Tip Top Bake Shop is located at 6081 Al Hwy 117 in Mentone and is under new ownership. A mother and daughter have teamed up and are introducing new items to the weekly menu.
Kathy Casler and daughter Catherine Findley have taken their love of cooking and baking and turned a hobby into a business. The bakery offers sweet and savory items and they have added a new cooler with freezer showcase to allow for more storage of the new items. Items are made fresh daily, but customers also have the option of purchasing a frozen item, such as a casserole.
The soup menu continues to be expanded upon as new flavors are explored. “I love trying new, exotic, and international flavors such as Indian, Jamaican, and Thai soups,” said Findley. “I’m an adventurous eater and I’m finding the new soups go over surprisingly well.”
One of the advantages to visiting the bakery is to try a sample and explore the possibility of enjoying something new and different. “I like including vegan options such as my tomato-coconut soup,” said Findley. “I’m finding people who are not vegan still enjoy this type of soup once they try a taste.”
Findley said she changes the menu up frequently, but does repeat some soups, especially if they are requested ahead of time. She commonly gets her inspiration by the fresh stock of vegetables she finds at market. “When I find fresh Chanterelle mushrooms from Washington State I get inspired,” said Findley. Other offerings of soup have included Roasted Root Vegetable Stew, Cracked Chicken and Noodle with bacon and cheese, and Jamaican Chicpea Curry along with traditional beef and chicken soups. At least four soups are offered each time.
Customer specials include the “Winter Warm-Up” which includes two 12 ounce soups, a demi baguette for two with olive oil and spices for dipping, and two cookies of the customers choice.
Other new items include their Southern Belle Funeral Sandwich, the ultimate in comfort food and retro 70s tuna casserole. Of course, the main staple chicken salad is always in demand and is regularly showcased along with sweets such as fudge, Hummingbird cake, and lemon squares.
Facebook has a posted menu and pandemic safety measures are in practice. The bakery is take-out only. Business hours are currently Friday 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Phone 205-907-8486.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.