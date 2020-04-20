It has never been easier to get home décor ideas than now. With a tap on the phone, millions of options become available. The problem is choosing a style before spending time and money and then realizing it’s not really a good fit.
As time passes, personal tastes can evolve and two very different styles might be attractive but do not blend well together. Taking online décor quizzes could be the solution to finding out the exact style to aim for.
Most quizzes are short, just five or six questions in length. They are generally multiple choice and use visual aids to help pinpoint the most desired style, after all many people have eclectic taste. The motive of the motif exploration is to avoid mismatching items that have appeal on their own.
The questions range from choosing a favorite color, to picking out a preferred fabric. Rug and lamp choices are commonly part of the quiz, as well as choosing a favored destination such as a forest or a museum. Apparently, vacation destinations speak volumes about an individuals home décor preferences.
Some quizzes will offer the test taker selections of items they would place on a shelf. Others give the options of which dining room or patio is most appealing. Questions about what type of natural or organic items are most favored, such as wood sculptures versus flower arrangements.
The goal is to pinpoint a style such as traditional, industrial, farm house, modern, minimalism, mid-century modern, Bohemianism, Shabby Chic and the list goes on and on.
Quizzes are evidently popular because there is no shortage of options on who you want to take a quiz with, every home décor online supplier and home décor guide from HGTV to Overstock.com offer online quizzes.
It would probably be best to get a general consensus by taking more than one quiz to truly pinpoint a style.
Interior design elements include space, line, forms, light, color, texture and pattern and keeping them balanced to create an aesthetically pleasing interior.
Follow Master of Disguise here next Monday as these elements are examined.
— Marla Ballard’s Master of Disguise appears in the Times-Journal Tuesday editions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.