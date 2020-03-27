Wills Valley Recreation Center offers many fitness classes, one of which is Martial Arts. Instructor Jesar Quizon, who also works as a registered nurse, teaches the class at the Rec Center.
Quizon began working for the Rec Center in 1999, but has been practicing martial arts since he was a child.
“In the Philippines where I grew up it is part of our school education to take martial arts,” said Quizon. “I actually learned at home from my uncle before I ever started school and of course once I went to school, at age six, I continued my education in martial arts.”
When Quizon started working for the Recreation Center, he was well versed in the various types of martial arts, but wanted to teach what interested the local population.
“When I first started working at the Rec Center Teakwood (or Tae Kwon Do) was the most popular at the time,” said Quizon. “These days what seems to be the most popular is boxing and Jiu Jitsu.”
Quizon explained that each martial art comes from a different Asian country. Aikido is from Japan, Yaw-Yan is from the Philippines, Tae Kwon Do from Korea and so on. Quizon said, “Each martial art focuses on different strengths. For example, Aikido focuses on using your opponents energy against them.”
No matter what type of martial arts a person seeks to learn Quizon said it takes about ten years to fully master. Some countries have six different belts before a black belt is earned and others have eight different belts. “There are a lot of tests for the person who truly wants to master this art,” said Quizon.
At age 43, Quizon says he feels age 23 and recommends taking up this type of exercise to build muscles and acquire core strength. The class he teaches in boxing and Jiu Jitsu is both self-defense and body fitness combined. He said everyone is welcome regardless of age or gender.
Quizon is also a personal trainer and currently has a few openings for new clients.
The Martial Arts class is taught on Monday and Tuesdays of one week and alternated with Wednesday and Thursday the following week. Calendars are available in the Rec. Center lobby.
In accordance with the Alabama Department of Public Health and CDC guideline the Wills Valley Recreation Center is currently closed. Follow them on social medial for updates.
For more information call Wills Valley Recreation Center at 256-844-6571.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.