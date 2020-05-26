Coming to America: Mexico native uses experience to teach children English

Families who make the transition to move to America from a foreign country face many difficulties. One obstacle they face is helping their children to adjust to such a drastic change. The inability to speak the language of the locals can be challenging to an adult, it can be traumatic to a child.
María de los Ángeles Serrano Rodríguez made such a transition as a child when she was only nine years old. It was 1996 when Serrano’s family made the move, and the Latino population was only at about 10 percent in Utah where they initially moved. She left behind established friendships in her native land of Mexico and she only spoke Spanish.
“Coming to live in the United States was difficult for me,” said Serrano. “There was a lot of uncertainty. Life was so different. Suddenly I was riding a school bus, I had no friends, and I did not fit in.”
Her experience has given her the desire to help other families who are facing similar circumstances. Serrano spent nine years working as a teacher’s assistant in the Fort Payne city school system, and over time she was encouraged by her coworkers and superiors to seek higher education and become a certified teacher. She now teaches English as a second language (ESL) to children in the fifth through eighth grades.
One of the biggest lessons she says she’s learned from this experience is that anything is possible. She endeavors to convey that to the children she now sees in the same situation she was in.
“It took me many years to feel comfortable here,” said Serrano. “I hope I can help the children I come into contact with to feel comfortable and safe as quickly as possible.”
Now, as a married woman and a mother, she sees the importance of teaching her children both languages and cultures.
“Now I feel very fortunate to live in a country of abundant resources and opportunities,” said Serrano.
The family members who came to the United States worked diligently to become legal citizens and to be productive residents in the four different states they settled in. The man she married 13 years ago also grew up in Mexico, but they met in school here in the U.S.
Maria’s Motto: “Si se puede.” Closest English translation is, “You can do it.”
— Marla Ballard’s Who's Who appears in the Times-Journal Wednesday editions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.