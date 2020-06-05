Noel’s Tire Service, located at 401 Gault Ave. S. in Fort Payne, has been in operation for nine years.
Noel Hernandez owns and operates the business. He has been a resident of Fort Payne since 1996. Before Hernandez opened his own tire store, he worked for a tire store in Rome, Georgia.
“The owner was very good to me and took me under his wing and showed me how to run a business,” said Hernandez. “I really appreciate the confidence my former employer showed in me.”
Hernandez is a graduate of Fort Payne High School, where he was well-known by coaches and staff for his participation in sports. During his high school years, he worked summers and weekends at Akins Furniture in Dogtown. When it came time to find a location to rent to start up his own business, he was thrilled to find out that the property he had his eye on in Fort Payne was owned by his previous employer at Akins Furniture.
Most essential businesses have had to make changes during this pandemic and Hernandez found himself doing the same. Although his business was deemed an essential one by state regulations, people were staying home due to the governor’s mandate, which made it difficult to keep the doors open.
“I had to make my full-time help go part-time in order to keep everyone working,” said Hernandez. “We have struggled, but we are making it.”
To put customers at ease, he has altered the way he conducts business. He gives the customer the option of never leaving their vehicle while the work is done. This prevents anyone else from being inside the automobile. Instead of waiting in the waiting room with other customers, they are allowed to stay in their own vehicle while the work of balancing and mounting tires takes place. After the work is complete, Noel’s Tire Service can take payment from the customer who is still in their vehicle, eliminating the need to enter the office.
Hernandez credits his repeat customers for being able to survive these difficult times.
“I really appreciate the loyalty of my customers,” said Hernandez.
Noel believes in giving back to the community that has supported him and makes regular donations to the school system for soccer and the police department.
Noel’s Tire Service offers about 90 percent of the brand-named tires on the market and will mount tires a customer purchases elsewhere. The business also offers brake work.
“I think what people like most about my business is two things,” said Hernandez. “They like the prices I offer and they like that we get the work done quickly.” The fact that they offer bilingual service has also been beneficial to the business.
Hours of operation are Monday - Friday from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Noel’s Tire Service can be viewed on Facebook.
The phone number is 256-630-8148.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
