It used to be that reading reviews helped consumers make purchasing decisions that left them satisfied. However, sometimes reviews leave a person more confused than when they started.
Take for example the new wonder mat. The mats are sold under names like “One Step Mud Mat” and “Clean Step Mat.” Prices range from $20 to $80. Online ads appear on Facebook and YouTube. The videos show children and pets with muddy feet running across the mat and voila` no mud on the floor. The mat “miraculously” soaks up every ounce of mud.
Reviews for this product are all over the place. Some reviewers labeled it “Five-stars” while others say, “Not worth the money.” There are rumors that say “plants” are used on these review websites, people who place positive reviews and actually never use the product.
One thing the reviews do show is that there are a lot of “knock-offs,” which is pretty common these days. This could be one reason the reviews go from one extreme to the other.
In addition to the reviews about the absorbency, there was the problem of the mat after washing and drying. Most of the reviews leaned towards the lack of durability and the excess lint in the lint trap of dryer. One review said, “You have to check your dryer lint trap every ten minutes.”
Sometimes the star-rating can be helpful. In this case, it was at 50 percent for five stars. It can be really difficult for online shoppers these days to know if they are getting a quality product. The products and even the reviews seem to wear a disguise.
Fortunately, for consumers there’s YouTube to augment written reviews with visual reviews. YouTube, however, even appeared to have a 50-50 review. At least with the videos by unbiased individuals, like news-reviews, a consumer might get a better handle on reality versus commercial hype.
It is always a good idea to check and see what the return policy is. Sadly, sometimes making a purchase is a gamble.
— Marla Ballard’s Master of Disguise appears in the Times-Journal Tuesday editions.
