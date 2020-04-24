In compliance with state regulations, the Wills Valley Recreation Center is currently closed due to COVID-19. In anticipation of reopening, Spotlight on Business is featuring the various fitness instructors and the assortment of classes offered at the facility.
Sharon Totten has been an employee of the Wills Valley Recreation Center for 11 years. She teaches several different types of fitness classes which include dance, spin, and yoga.
Totten said the classes she teaches contain several members who have lost 100 plus pounds.
“It is amazing to see these members doing physical movements they could not do when they first joined,” said Totten. “ I teach all of my classes in such a way that anyone can benefit, no matter what their abilities are.”
The dance class offered at the recreation center is called D-2-Fit and features a variety of music to get the class moving across the floor.
“I try to keep the movements for each song to only four or five,” said Totten. “So that the dance is not too difficult to learn or keep up with.”
The D-2-Fit is taught on Thursdays at 5:30 p.m.
The spin class Totten teaches has students who are in their 30s all the way up to those in their 70s. The class is held at 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday mornings.
“When they get here some of them drag in,” said Totten. “When they leave they say they ‘feel great.’”
The age range of those who take her yoga class is 15 through 85. She said she is amazed at how ladies in their 70s and 80s are able to do headstands. Totten is trained in the various types of yoga, but says her class is not religion based, it is about stretching and relaxing. Totten’s yoga classes art on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:00 a.m.
“Members show up for fitness class that are dealing with cancer and diabetes,” said Totten. “These people are amazing and inspirational. They motivate each other, giving each other pats on the back.”
Totten said her motto is never say you can’t do something, say you can’t do it “yet.” She said she is happy to loan her word “yet” out, but she wants it back when you can do it.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
