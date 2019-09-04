How the grandfather clock got its name

The grandfather clock has been around since the late 1600s. The first one that is known of was made by British clockmaker William Clement. They have passed the test of time as they are still found in homes around the world. They may still be purchased online and in some furniture stores today.
Grandfather clocks can have a high investment value as long as they are maintained and restored carefully. A high quality, working antique grandfather clock rarely costs less than $3,000. The rare grandfather clocks can be worth as much as $100,000.
These tall clocks were made possible thanks to what is known as an anchor escapement system, which allows for much smaller motion in the pendulum and makes for better long term accuracy of the clock.
Commonly, people think the name grandfather is due to the fact that most of the people who own this type of clock are in their 70s and 80s, but that is just a disguise.
Originally, the clocks were known as longcase clocks, surprisingly how the clock got its name is based on pop music.
In 1875, an American songwriter named Henry Work checked into the George Hotel in North Yorkshire, England. In the lobby, there was a large pendulum clock that belonged to the inn’s previous owners, whom had both died. The clock was said to have stopped on the exact minute on the day the last surviving owner died.
According to the story, Work was told the new owners could not get the clock to work again. Now, of course, what probably actually happened was the clock died and it was too expensive to fix. It looked nice, though. So, perhaps the new owners of the hotel came up with a great story for the clock to hide the fact that they maybe just didn’t want to pay to get it fixed or have it hauled off.
Whatever the case, the bemused Work thought it was a great story and decided to write a song based on it. He called the song “My Grandfather’s Clock.” Work sold over a million copies in sheet music. And eventually, the term “Grandfather clock” was given to these longcase clocks.
Henry Clay Work wrote and composed a total of 75 songs, most of which sold well. Work was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1970. Interestingly, Work’s cousin, Frances Work, was the great-grandmother of the late Princess Diana of Wales.
