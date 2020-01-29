Photographer focuses on lifestyles

Some people are fortunate enough to land their dream job. This is true of Kellie Bearden. She always loved photography and since 2012, she has found herself making a living through this medium.
The manner in which she sees the world through her lens has gotten her the label of being a “lifestyle” photographer. Like most photographers, she captures classic moments, such as weddings. She’s even willing to go right into the delivery room for birth photography.
“What is now becoming more popular than birth photography is a Fresh 48 session,” said Bearden. (“Fresh 48” is where a photographer captures the first 48 hours of a newborn's life.) Her talent with a camera won her the Best of DeKalb 2018 under “Photography and Photographer.”
Between her 10,000 plus followers on Facebook and word-of-mouth, the news about her talent has gotten out there.
“I have clients from Memphis, Birmingham, Selma and other places,” said Bearden. “Some of them are people who have moved away from here and still want me to capture the special moments in their life.”
Nine months ago, Bearden was spotlighted on WHNT NEWS 19 for the photos she captured of a young girl battling a rare cancer.
“Taking photos of cancer patients is one way in which I give back,” said Bearden. “It is important to the families to have these memories.”
Bearden’s father died from cancer and this prompts her to do this type of photography Pro Bono.
While some people see the winter months as dreary, Bearden finds the beauty in a raw, earthy look.
“I don’t stop taking nature pictures in January and February,” said Bearden. “I find great natural backdrops all year long for my clients to pose in.”
Bearden is a graduate of Fyffe High School. She previously operated her business out of Rainsville and is now Fort Payne-based. She named her business Amazing Grace Photography due to her strong belief in God.
As a single mother trying to raise two daughters, she took a leap of faith.
“It has taken a lot of blood, sweat and tears to get to where I am today,” said Bearden. “I don’t compare myself with others, I compete with myself. I strive to be better today compared to yesterday.”
Kelli’s Motto: “Quality images shouldn’t cost an arm and a leg.”
— Marla Ballard’s Who’s Who appears in the Times-Journal Thursday editions.
