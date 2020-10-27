Lisa Fuller has found the secret to keeping her sanity during this time of pandemic. She is doing home projects during those times when she would have been out of the house socializing. Their home, like so many of ours, was always full of family and friends over to watch a game or eat a meal, but now things are very different.
Mark, Lisa’s husband, joins her in the home projects and together they are slowly going from room to room reinventing their space. “I never was one to tackle these makeover projects before because they felt overwhelming,” said Lisa. “I started watching YouTube and then realized their were some shortcuts and ways of doing things that a novice could do.”
Lisa said discovering Heirloom paint and the videos that go along with it is what has helped her overcome her fear of updating her furnishings. Heirloom paint is an All-In-One Paint that has a built in bonding primer (helps to adhere to most surfaces), wax (velvety smooth finish) and topcoat. It is an interior/exterior chalk style paint. No sanding, stripping, waxing, or sealing required.
This type of paint allows a person to avoid all the sanding that typically would go along with this type of project. “I do not have a big home workshop or sander and don’t have the strength in my hands to do all the sanding that would have been necessary for the larger pieces, this type of paint is a shortcut to getting things done faster,” said Lisa. She said she also discovered Shiva sticks that allow her to accent certain parts on her newly painted or refinished piece of furniture. “Our friends and family are not going to recognize our home when the pandemic is over,” said Lisa.
Mark and Lisa have refinished a dining room hutch, coffee table, the guestroom headboard and nightstands, the cabinetry in both bathrooms, lamps and candlesticks.
“After watching YouTube I’m discovering I can paint things that I didn’t even realize could be painted,” said Lisa.
Additionally, they built a new space in their home for a pantry, something Lisa said she always wanted. They have made some country-styled mason jar wall sconces for both of their daughter’s homes as well.
What got the project “ball” rolling was they wanted to make a jewelry box for their granddaughter. After watching YouTube they tackled making a wall-hanging jewelry box that has a full-length mirror for the door. Inside they made special features such as an embroidery loop that holds fabric for hanging earrings. Nooks and hooks for housing various pieces of jewelry give this unique box a special touch.
Lisa and Mark’s Motto: “Stay busy and don’t let the pandemic overwhelm you.”
— Marla Ballard’s Who's Who appears in the Times-Journal Wednesday and weekend editions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.