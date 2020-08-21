Fort Payne welcomed another new business on July 27, Cotton State Boutique. The store is owned and operated by Courtney Wilson. The main feature of the boutique is children and ladies boutique style clothing.
Wilson’s previous employment was as a nurse and after becoming a mother, she decided to pursue a different work schedule. Her new store offers children’s boutique clothing sizes 0/3 M to 6/7 T. Additionally, baby necessities and accessories are sold.
“I especially like to feature boys boutique clothing,” said Wilson. “I found it difficult to find boys boutique apparel for my son and this prompted me to bring this option to Fort Payne.”
Ladies boutique apparel along with purses and jewelry are also for sale. A small section of the store offers pre-owned apparel for ladies and boys. “I love feedback from my customers,” said Wilson. “Future plans will include customers suggestions as to what they would like to see sold at my store.”
Gifts, such as picture frames and an array of baby shower gift items, are all available. “I place all orders in a nice gift type bag with tissue paper,” said Wilson.
Mothers will not be disappointed as they shop for diaper bags, children’s backpacks, blankets, and other baby needs. TWELVElittle is a featured brand of the boutique.
A large line of hair accessories includes scrunchies and hairbows showcasing sports teams and children’s themed favorites such as Peppa Pig, Sesame Street, Frozen, Toy Story and more.
Courtney is a graduate of Fort Payne High School and Northeast Alabama Community College. Her husband, Tommy Wilson, is well-known due to his work at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel in Rainsville. The Wilson’s want to thank the community for their support. “I feel blessed that I’ve been able to turn my dream into a reality,” said Courtney.
Online shopping is available at cottonstateboutique.square.site. Free shipping with $50 or above order. “Orders can be called in and brought out to customers at their vehicles if they call and let me know they are outside,” said Wilson. Follow Cotton State Boutique on Facebook and Instagram at Cotton State Boutique LLC.
Wilson is cautious during this pandemic period and wears a mask and offers customers a hand sanitizer station.
The boutique is located behind The Spot Coffee Shop at 115 1st Street E, Fort Payne. Business hours are Monday - Friday 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. The telephone number is 256-979-1473
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.