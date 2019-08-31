New antique store opened the first of August

Pat Diehl opened a new store named Pier 35 Antiques and More on Aug. 1. The store is located at 1907 Scenic Drive East in Fort Payne. The name is reminiscent of the popular décor store named Pier 1 Imports and is fittingly named since it is located adjacent to Highway 35.
The new store rents booths where individuals can show their wares in spaces measuring from 5x10 and upwards. Diehl only wants home décor and antiques to be displayed for sale. Yard sale items such as children’s toys, purses, clothing are not accepted; however, a few unique vintage items that fall into those categories may be displayed with her approval.
The business currently houses nine vendors, and Diehl wants the public to know there is plenty of room for growth.
“We have an awesome location here being right by a main highway and not far from DeSoto State Park,” Diehl said. “Also, the building is [painted a neon green color] and attracts a lot of attention.”
The business showcases a different vendor each day with a 20 percent discount on their items to the vendors who wish to participate in this.
“So far, most of them like to take part in this,” Diehl said.
In addition to those selling home décor, Diehl said artisans of all types are also welcome to display their talents.
“I would love for those who make jewelry, candles, soaps and other handmade items to showcase their merchandise as well,” she said.
The variety of merchandise, and the not knowing what will be in the next booth, makes this type of store appealing to treasure hunters. Two unique items presently on display are a leather statue of a horse and a desk that is decorated in an equestrian theme.
Diehl has been a store manager in the past and decided she wanted to own and operate her own business. She rents the building and said she is very appreciative of the opportunity afforded her by the owners of the building. She plans to join the chamber of commerce and hope to have a ribbon cutting sometime in September.
Store hours are Thursday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Phone: 256-996-8823. The store’s Facebook page gives you the opportunity to browse through the store before personally visiting the location.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears each Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.