Visitors to Mentone will find a new place to eat next door to the Mentone Inn Bed and Breakfast. Fontana Stinson has opened up a food truck business that offers homemade foods on the gourmet level. Offerings include specialty pizzas, gourmet sandwiches and burgers, and salads with a wide variety of vegan options.
The new business opened about two months ago and customers are lining up for the homemade delicacies that are all made with distinct touches not found at other local eateries.
Stinson has a long history in the food industry and always dreamed of starting up the business she is now operating. She has outdoor dining set up for her customers and local musicians perform on Thursdays and sometimes on weekends.
Some of the mouth-watering burgers on the menu include; Fried green tomato pimento cheese burger and a vegan bean burger.
The pizza menu includes The Mr. Piggy which is topped with roasted pork tenderloin, ham, bacon and barbeque sauce among other toppings. A Caprese Pizza and a Buffalo Chicken Pizza are also on the menu.
Pizza Jolene is a sought after menu item which includes kale almond pesto, caramelized onions, mushrooms, and fresh mozzarella. Customers who desire to build their own pizza may do so from a list of food items. Repeat customers come back no doubt due to the hand-tossed homemade crust topped with local fresh produce. All pizzas are 12 inches
The gourmet sandwich list includes a club with oven roasted turkey, ham, bacon, grilled onions, and tomato. Also, a smoked Gouda grilled cheese with pickled beet kraut.
“I always wanted to offer gourmet foods at affordable prices,” said Stinson. “I truly love cooking for people and encourage everyone to just come try it. I put love into my food and I think it reflects that. I’m willing to try and make my menu items vegan whenever possible.”
For those using GPS to locate the Fontastic Food Truck use 6138 Highway 117, Mentone, Al. Look for the turquoise and purple trailer. Phone in orders are welcomed. 256-634-2079. Business hours are Thursdays 4:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Sundays 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Fontastic Foods can be found on Facebook as well.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
