Former banker turned baker

Nancy’s Lunchbox is a lunch-spot in Rainsville. The eatery features deli foods and lite-fare and is conveniently located adjacent to Alabama Highway 35.
Owner Nancy Eberhart, a graduate of Plainview High School and Northeast Alabama Community College, worked in the banking system for 25 years, but her dream job was to have her own restaurant.
She accomplished her goal seven years ago.
Eberhart grew up when her mother owned a bakery in Rainsville named Margie’s. It was located in the shopping center where Dr. Decker’s office resides.
Originally, Nancy’s Lunchbox was only open two days a week and with fewer business hours than currently offered.
“The restaurant is now open three days weekly, but my staff and I work five days a week,” Eberhart said. “There is a lot of prep work to be done.”
A 50-person capacity dining room gives visitors the choice of take-out or dining-in.
While the chicken salad is her signature dish, the restaurant also features a salad bar, soups, various sandwiches, cupcakes and other sweet treats.
In the ever-growing health conscious awareness movement, Nancy’s Lunchbox is willing to accommodate gluten-free and low-carb requests. Offerings include lettuce wraps and no-bread options.
Each week, a special menu item is offered such as a Monte Cristo or a Reuben.
Some sandwiches are named after customers, such as The Alice, named after Alice Pettyjohn. The Alice is a chicken salad BLT on toasted wheat. There is also the Whit named after Whitley Mitchell. The Whit is a smoked turkey club on a hoagie bun.
Soups include broccoli cheese, taco, potato, and tomato basil.
Catering is also a main feature of the business.
Eberhart wants her customers to know she appreciates the constant support over the years.
“It is such a diverse group of customers we get in here,” Eberhart said. “College students, businessmen, retirees, school teachers, groups of long-time friends; it’s a nice mix.”
Nancy’s Lunchbox is open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The restaurant is located 1018 Main Street W. Rainsville. Call 256-638-2688 or 256-638-5926, for more information. The restaurant can also found on Facebook.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears each Saturday.
