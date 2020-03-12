Outdoors man has big outdoors plans for the future

Jerry Woodall was raised in Cherokee County and graduated from Sand Rock High School; however, he has been a resident of DeKalb County for about 20 years. Like many from this area, the hosiery mills was where he started his employment.
Woodall is well-known by many in DeKalb County because he has driven a school bus for the Fort Payne City School system and he worked for the Fort Payne Parks and Recreation Department for six years.
These days, Woodall is still working for the city, but now he works for the Fort Payne Street Department. “I enjoy working for the Street Department because it keeps me outside,” said Woodall. “I’m more of an outdoors person.”
Woodall’s been married for 20 years to wife, Robin. She has worked as a City Magistrate for Fort Payne Municipal Court for 14 years. They have two sons, Blake, age 19, and Ethan, age 11.
Even when he is off from his regular work, Woodall likes a project to keep himself busy.
“I don’t like sitting around doing nothing,” he said. “I’m either doing a home project like remodeling a bathroom or building a dog house for the family pet or I’m helping a friend do a home improvement project.”
He believes in giving back to the community, and last year he participated in “Shop with a Cop.” This program rewards children with the opportunity to purchase needed items during the holidays.
“The police department wanted to gather all of the children together on a bus,” said Woodall. “Since I had a CDL license, I drove the bus for them and helped with the shopping as well.”
When he does make time to relax, he likes to get in his flat-bottom boat and fish at Weiss Lake for Crappie and Bass.
His big dream is to sell his home when it comes time to retire and purchase a motor home and travel. He wants to see everything the continental United States has to offer a sightseer. “I want to hit the road and see it all,” said Woodall. “Being out of doors, sitting around a fire and enjoying nature is what I want our future to be.”
Jerry’s Motto: “Get it done.”
— Marla Ballard’s Who's Who appears in the Times-Journal Thursday editions.
