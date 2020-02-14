Officer is honored to be a school resource officer

Tim Rector serves as the School Resource Officer (SRO) at Moon Lake School in Mentone. Rector has over 27 years of law enforcement experience. He retired from the Alabama State Troopers as a sergeant.
Rector was in Special Operations, a Homicide Investigator, reconstructed vehicle accidents, field trained officers, instructed at the Trooper Academy and served as a Fusion Center Liaison. (A Fusion Center is a collaborative effort of two or more agencies that provides resources, expertise and information to the center with the goal of maximizing their ability to detect, prevent, investigate and respond to criminal and terrorist activity.)
Additionally, he received the Commander’s Award for Trooper Class 88A.
At times he rode in a motorcade on a motorcycle to escort public figures such as Pope John Paul and Presidents Carter and Bush. He was also assigned to escort the funeral procession motorcade of former Alabama Governor George Wallace. Other details included being sent to hurricane and tornado sites and workers strikes.
Officer Rector holds a Bachelor’s degree in Management from the University of Alabama. He graduated from the Florida Highway Patrol Academy and the Alabama Trooper Academy.
Rector was raised in Fort Payne and Valley Head, and although he lived in Florida for a time, he returned back to what he calls home. He is second generation law enforcement, following in his father’s footsteps by joining the State Troopers.
“I’m glad about the career choice I made,” said Rector. “I tried my hand at an office job for a few years and realized it was not for me. I enjoy being in law enforcement.”
Even with all that work history, he finds his new assignment very pleasing.
“I love seeing the children everyday. This school has won my heart. I’m proud of these kids and proud of this school. I am honored to be the SRO of this school,” said Rector.
Part of his duties include teaching the D.A.R.E. class that teaches children to avoid drugs and other harmful substances. The class also instructs them on how to avoid or handle bad situations they might find themselves facing.
SROs are committed to both the protection of the students, the staff and the community in which they serve. They are the “Blue Knight” protecting the “castle” and they do all of this because they care.
– This column, written by Marla Ballard, will appear as a series in the Times-Journal weekend editions to feature DeKalb County School Resource Officers. A series highlighting the SROs in the Fort Payne City School System will follow.
