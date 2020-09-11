Six weeks ago Beverly Adair opened up a new thrift store in Fort Payne named “Once, Twice, Three Times Maybe.” The business is located at 2207-B Gault Ave. N. in Fort Payne and features a wide variety of merchandise.
Adair loves to shop and is what might be classified as a “picker.” “I find bargain items at yard sales, online and high-end thrift stores in larger cities in Alabama,” said Adair. “I resell both antiques and vintage items at my store. I try to keep it an upscale thrift store.”
The thrift store is not a consignment shop or a booth rental business. Adair personally hand selects items that include clothing, home décor, furniture, ladies accessories and more.
The store can be followed on Facebook where pictures reveal Dooney & Bourke purses, a nautical themed selection of home décor items, keyboard, vintage canning jars, signage and a large selection of tie-dye T-shirts.
A selection of vintage purses that could double as home décor are offered. Clothing and footwear are also for sale. Unused makeup items, wallets, sunshades, children’s books and toys, headphones, Star Wars memorabilia, and cobalt blue glass are all on display. That’s the great thing about a thrift store, you never know exactly what treasure might be found. Everything from a large traveler’s trunk to a pillow with an anchor on it awaits you.
To make the deal even sweeter, Adair offers reduced prices when a customer makes several selections. “I’m not opposed to bartering with a customer,” said Adair. “The best part about a thrift store are the prices.”
Adair is from Madison and relocated to Fort Payne to be near her daughter Lauren who recently married Fort Payne firefighter Justin Burt. “Wanted to be near my grandchildren,” said Adair. Adair’s husband works for General Electric and was able to get a work transfer.
The pandemic has changed the way business is conducted and Adair keeps in line with the states regulations.
Business hours are Wednesday - Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. and Sundays 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Phone 256-557-0347
