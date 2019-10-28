Tapping into one’s own creativity is good for the soul.
Today’s homes around the world are being modeled and remodeled to accommodate aspiring artists of all types. Carving out a personal space for this activity needs ample forethought.
There are several considerations to establishing an art studio. Two weeks ago this column was dedicated to the lighting needed for an art studio, today’s column gives consideration to the other aspects of an in-home art studio.
A tight space does not allow for standing back at a distance to analyze a sculpture or painting. Select an area that allows for some “elbow room.”
Ventilation is not about just pushing air around like a fan does, but actually moving the air out. Paints and other supplies that artists use can be harmful to the respiratory system. Online videos show how to install a ventilation fan.
The smaller the square footage of floor space the more the height of the room must be utilized with shelving and peg boards. Storage is crucial especially when separate work zones are needed for sculpting, painting, pottery and other talents.
Using glass jars or containers that are see-through and open shelving instead of cabinets eliminates wasting time hunting for a particular tool, paint, or paint brush. Placing art supplies on rolling carts instead of stationary tables allows for more flexibility when moving from one project to another.
Crafting an inspirational space means making it homey and comfortable. Surrounding oneself with items that promote calmness and the ability to think. Ideas are more readily sparked when the room is infused with soft music and painted with colors that encourage imagination.
The five colors believed to be the most artistically inspirational are red, orange, yellow, blue and green. A white or beige colored studio might need a fresh coat of paint to arouse a fresh idea.
Practically any space can be disguised as an art studio whether it is an attic, basement, barn, garage, spare bedroom, He Shed, or She Shed. Make the space cozy with a mini-fridge and comfy furniture to encourage the desire to linger.
— Marla Ballard’s Master of Disguise appears in the Times-Journal weekday editions.
