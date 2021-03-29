The signs are up and it is official, The Miller Poppery is open in Fort Payne at 220 Gault Ave. N. (Located next to Fort Payne Foot Works and Outdoors). The gourmet popcorn dessert shop officially closed their doors at the Rainsville location March 20, and opened the new location Friday, March 26. Waylon and Carol Miller are the owners of the business. The Rainsville location was previously named Nana Poppins Manufacturing and in August of 2020 the Miller’s took over the business, renaming it.
The building at the new site was previously occupied by Thrifty Outfitters thrift store. The Millers have been working diligently to remodel and update the building to greet their customers with a fresh look. The new location has ample room for displaying their large selection of close to 30 different flavors of popcorn along with other sweet treats. “We have a bigger display than we did at our Rainsville location,” said Waylon.
The updating of the new place included removing the carpet and giving the concrete floor a contemporary look. Some of the internal walls have been removed to open up the space and fresh paint with touches of artistic design welcomes patrons to the poppery. “We started work on the new poppery in January,” said Waylon. “The space is about 3,800 square feet and we have been very busy getting it ready.”
The Millers have also been researching the history of the building by searching through books by local authors that focus on the history of the area. “We want to eventually print the story of the building and frame it for everyone to see a piece of the history and what made the downtown what it is,” said Waylon. “We are happy to be a part of making the downtown main street come alive.”
It is a “movie night lover’s” paradise and a great place to purchase a gift basket for any occasion. Fund raisers will still be a part of the offerings. With such a large variety of flavors everyone is certain to find a flavor to their liking. Seasonal and unique flavors will still be part of the selection along with long-time favorites. The aroma of freshly popped corn along with the scents of chocolate and caramel will most likely be nearly irresistible to both locals and tourists alike.
Waylon retired from the hosiery industry and Carol from teaching. Like many retirees they enjoy a new challenge in life and they plan to continue evolving the menu at their dessert shop. A ribbon-cutting and grand opening celebration are part of the future plans for the poppery.
New hours are Monday – Saturday from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. The new phone number is 256-979-1POP (1767). Follow on Facebook and Instagram.
