Janice Kirby was raised in Henagar and moved to Fort Payne 20 years ago. She is a fitness instructor at Wills Valley recreation Center. She started working at the recreation center in 2012. Kirby teaches spin and fitness classes and has a unique class she calls spin and sculpt.
Kirby’s spin and sculpt class gives members both a cardio and muscle work out. During each class, she shows participants two different ways to perform each exercise, one more strenuous than the other, so the members can choose for themselves the level of difficulty.
“One reason I show two different ways is because the students range in age from 20 to 80,” said Kirby.
She encourages her class to view their workout like a runner views training for a marathon.
“A runner will steadily add a half-mile to their work out over time, “said Kirby. “I encourage my students to challenge themselves over time.“
When someone has become comfortable using a five-pound weight during class she suggest they try an eight-pound weight.
“I tell them just try it, you can always go back to the five pound one if it’s too difficult,“ said Kirby. “You won’t know what you are capable of accomplishing unless you try.”
Benefits of taking a fitness class include the social aspect of not having to exercise alone, burning calories, and strengthening bones. The handweights offered range from 2 to 25 pounds. The weighted bar ranges from 10 to 20 pounds, giving students the option of what level they want to work out at.
“Members also have the option of wearing ankle weights to enhance their workout,“ say Kirby.
Her class also includes using a balance ball to gain core strength and stair-steps.
“I like to keep every class different so no one gets bored,” said Kirby. “Sometimes we workout the upper muscles and sometimes the lower and sometimes both.”
When Kirby isn’t exercising at the recreation center she likes to take her dog Bluemoon out for a five-mile run or hike. She and her husband also use their own personal gym they set up and she also goes road and off-road biking. Kirby who is in her fifties still challenges herself to keep healthy.
When it comes to her manner of eating, she finds what works best for her is to eat five or six small portions during the day. She also likes to eat protein with each meal.
Janice’s Motto: “Use it or lose it.”
Kirby said her students would say her motto is, “Just one more time.”
