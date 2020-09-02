Jennifer Lusk has been using her time wisely during the pandemic. She is working to better herself so that on the other side of this worldwide, life altering coronavirus she will see it as only a blip on her radar.
Ten years ago, Lusk had foot surgery. She suffered from a hereditary condition that causes the bones in the foot to twist out of place and have to be surgically repositioned with surgical screws holding the bones in place. While the procedure eliminates the current pain, it does leave another type of residual pain where care must be given as to how the foot is positioned.
Although the aftereffects of this surgery limit her ability to position her foot in certain ways, she has not let this stop her from exercising. Lusk found an outdoor exercise class being conducted at Goose Pond Colony near Scottsboro and with the aid of her instructor, Shannon Powell Stahl, she is able to modify her movements and still acquire a great workout.
“One of the exercises we do is climb stairs at an amphitheater,” said Lusk. “Most of the students run up and down the steps, but I have to walk it. I am seeing the benefits even though I take it a bit slower.” Lusk said her foot has some pain in it whether she works-out or not, so she decided she might as well get the benefits of exercise.
On top of that activity, she has been renovating a home she plans to put on the market. “Doing this project has inspired me to want to learn more about renovation,” said Lusk. “I looked into classes taught at NACC and I hope to take one about renovation when the pandemic calms down.” Some classes can be taken online while others require more of a hands-on approach.
Lusk has been making handmade dolls for several years. She creates dolls that are one-of-a-kind and representative of either her ideas or the customers made-to-order request. Lately, she has been inspired to make a unique keepsake stuffed animal. She sews together a Moose made from the fabric and buttons of a shirt belonging to a family member. “People like to have a Moose made from the shirt of their father or grandfather,” said Lusk. “The flannel ones seem to be the most popular.”
Reports are coming in worldwide as to the mental and physical effects of COVID 19. The CDC along with other health agencies are reporting a rise in mental disorders and suicides. Keeping busy during this time of social distancing both physically and mentally is key to coming out the other side of this with few or no permanent mental scars. For more information on the outdoor exercise class offered go to Shannon Powell Stahl on Facebook.
Jennifer’s Motto: “Thrive, don’t just survive.”
— Marla Ballard’s Who's Who appears in the Times-Journal Wednesday and weekend editions.
