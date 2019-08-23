“My House” when translated to Spanish is Mi Casita. Javier and Veronica Rodriguez have owned and operated the Fort Payne Mi Casita Mexican Restaurant since October 8, 1992. The restaurant is a family-operation with some nine different relatives working at the establishment along with non-family members.
Over the years, the restaurant has seen ups and downs, but the Rodriguez family is grateful to their customers for keeping them in business. “When the sock mills left and the recession hit, we never would have made it without the loyalty of our customers,” Veronica said. “We have made many good friends over the years.” Javier and Veronica also give credit to their family for working hard to keep the business going.
Working in the food industry was the family business many years before Javier and Veronica opened Mi Casita.
“When I was a child, my mother sold food items in Mexico to help support our family,” Veronica said. “When we moved to Atlanta, many of our family members worked in the food industry, which eventually led to opening our own restaurant called Las Chivas (The Goat), which was mom’s favorite soccer team in Mexico.”
Mi Casita has seen expansion over the years with the addition of a full cocktail bar, outside porch, and added square footage. They also have expanded their menu with new items such as flavored slushies and sodas in bottles from Mexico. One new item on the menu is Shrimp Enchiladas served with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, avocado slices and pico de gallo.
One item not yet listed on the menu, but may be requested by asking for, is a soup called Sopa de Pollo. A bowl of chicken broth with shredded chicken is served with a side of rice, pico de gallo and lemon wedges. The customer adds the side dishes into the soup to their liking.
Currently, the most popular item on the menu is “The Gabby,” which consists of rice, meat of choice and cheese dip. On Sundays the restaurant offers a buffet from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Catering is also provided for parties or at wedding reception venues. “We can bring the plates, flatware, glasses and ice, for the asking, in addition to the hot food and beverages,” Veronica said.
Currently, the restaurant serves lunch, once a week, on the properties of The Children’s Place Distribution Center and Siemens Energy Inc., and delivers pre-ordered meals to Heil Environmental.
Parties are welcome to reserve an area of the restaurant at no charge other than the cost of the food.
Located at 3802 Gault Ave. N. The hours are 11:00 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays until 10:00 p.m. Phone: 256-845-2999.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears each Saturday.
