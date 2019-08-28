Many people probably never believed society would have reached the level of crime that it has reached in our day. Crimes both in public and at personal residences have escalated quickly over the last decade.
Sadly, the theme of the day is to stay situationally alert. For decades, police and military personnel have been trained to read a room or the area around them. Unfortunately, that training seems to be what is needed today by civilians. However, we have become a society who keeps their heads buried in technology. It is not uncommon to see people bump into a street pole or wander into traffic due to constant attention to their hand-held devices.
Being aware of a threat, even seconds before it comes to realization, can help keep individuals safe. “Heads up” is the call of the day. Being alert is not just a skill mastered by special operatives, it is a skill that can be learned by anyone. It is basically knowing what is going on around you. It sounds simple, but that is a disguise; it does require practice.
The term professionals use is “checking your six” and “keeping your back to the wall.” These terms refer to being aware of not just what is in front, but also behind you. The trick to doing this is not to keep constantly checking like a nervous person, because doing so will draw attention to yourself and someone will think you are up to something. The goal is to stay alert instead of being constantly distracted.
The idea is to look for people behaving in a manner that is not normal for the surroundings they are in. Whenever a threat is suspected, start thinking about leaving the location, or at least knowing the best way to leave quickly.
When there is a knock at the front door of a residence, caution is also needed. Observe who is at your door, perhaps through a peephole or a side window, before opening the door. If at all possible, allow a locked storm door to divide you from the stranger at the door. Don’t be afraid to ask for credentials or proof that the person is actually who they say they are.
Train small children to not run and answer the door or prevent them from being able to open the door by using locks they cannot reach or maneuver.
It is sad that these are measures that need to be taken in our day, but staying alert might just give a person the few precious seconds they need to hide from danger.
The National Situational Awareness Day is observed annually on Sept. 26. For more information, search online under national situational awareness.
— Marla Ballard’s Master of Disguise appears in the Times-Journal week day editions
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.