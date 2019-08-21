Tech-savvy at age 50

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 86F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 85F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.