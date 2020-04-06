Honey-Do-Lists across the world are no doubt getting the most attention they’ve gotten in a long time; however, at the end of the day, many still want to take a mental break from the unfolding drama going on right out the front door.
A popular past-time is television viewing, but these days even the commercials are constant reminders of world events. Creating outdoor spaces of solace might be the key to keeping calm during the “storm.” It is a well-established fact that spending time outdoors lowers stress and improves mental health.
A backyard fire pit provides a calming atmosphere. It can be as simple as stacking blocks, bricks, or stones in a circle out in the yard and making a place for the family to gather around to reminisce about good memories.
For those with a patio or deck, go online to order a free-standing iron fire pit to keep things neat and orderly and still create the sought-after ambiance. Chimenea fireplaces are also a way to enjoy this relaxing atmosphere in small spaces. Go online to fire pit ideas for options that fit your space.
Another outdoor idea that creates ambiance is a water feature. A small Koi pond might seem like too much of an undertaking, so for the less ambitious something as simple as a fountain provides the soothing sounds being sought. Check out Shopee-us online for Solar Powered Fountain Pump. This pump can be added to a birdbath or children’s pool and retails for $19.
Many families are in the habit of flocking to the home of the family member who has a pool, this may not be possible for several months so in the interim consider an inflatable pool in your own backyard. Check out lesliespool.com for their 12 foot circumference above ground inflatable pool. Provides just enough space for a couple of lounging floats in just over two-feet of water. Currently being sold for $106 and arrives in 2-5 business days. For those worried about keeping an above ground pool clean, there are ample options online.
Another outdoor idea is to spend time using a telescope to study the night sky. Online scopes sell for as little as $30 and upwards. Go online to space.com for reviews for best telescopes for the money 2020 guide.
Lastly, the backyard is a great place to host an outdoor kitchen. This project can get as elaborate as ones imagination will allow for, but at the very least set up a grill and picnic table and get out of the house. The idea is to mask or disguise blocks of time where we step away from constant drama and give our minds a chance to calm down.
— Marla Ballard’s Master of Disguise appears in the Times-Journal Tuesday editions.
